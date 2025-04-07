IDOH confirms measles case in Allen County, first confirmed case in more than a year

The Indiana Department of Health confirmed Monday the state's first measles case in more than a year. Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus.

IDOH said the disease is rare because of the availability of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine. However, the agency also said a single case is considered an outbreak because of how easily it spreads. When someone who has measles sneezes or coughs, droplets in the air or on surfaces can infect other people for up to two hours.

Measles can cause cold-like symptoms, red eyes, tiny white spots inside the mouth, and rash. Health officials said people experiencing symptoms should stay home and call their provider before going to the doctor's office.

IDOH reports the case is an unvaccinated minor in Allen County, who is stable and recovering. The agency said it’s the first case since one was confirmed in Lake County in early 2024. Prior to the case in Lake County, the last measles case in Indiana was in 2019.

Concern about measles has been growing nationally due to a large number of confirmed cases this year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 600 confirmed measles cases so far in 2025 across more than 20 states. For comparison, there were only a total of 285 confirmed cases nationwide in 2024.

According to the CDC, an outbreak of measles is three or more related cases. There have currently been six outbreaks reported in 2025, which account for 93 percent of confirmed cases nationally.

IDOH said more than 93 percent of people who receive a single dose of the MMR vaccine will develop an immunity to measles, and more than 97 percent will be protected after a second dose. Two doses of the vaccine are needed to be fully protected.

Vaccination rates peaked in 2020, but have steadily declined since.

Indiana estimates how many children complete their childhood vaccines, including against measles. The estimated coverage of MMR vaccines dropped from about 89 percent in 2020 to 78.4 percent in 2023.

Children as young as six months old can receive the vaccine if they are at risk according to the IDOH. Children are typically vaccinated for measles at 12 to 15 months and again at 4 to 6 years.

People born before 1957 are considered immune to measles because of previous, nationwide outbreaks. But people vaccinated between 1957 and 1968 may benefit from a booster dose of the vaccine that was updated in 1968.

Measles is especially harmful to unvaccinated infants, people with compromised immune systems and pregnant people.

