Lawmakers hope to encourage film production as Indiana's next 'multi-billion-dollar industry'

Lawmakers passed their most recent attempt to attract film and media production to Indiana. The bill’s author said the tax incentives are part of the General Assembly’s endeavor to diversify the state’s economy.

Lawmakers initially established a film and media production tax credit in 2022. Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington), the bill’s author, said the changes made this legislative session are largely structural.

“This is the infancy of what could potentially be another multi-billion-dollar industry in Indiana,” Zay said.

Zay said this is personal — he represents Huntington University. The university has an award-winning media production program. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Zay said the program sent students to Hollywood. Now, the program is producing their own films.

He said Indiana isn’t likely to compete with Atlanta or Los Angeles.

“But we need to at least be competitive with our neighbors,” Zay said.

To support that, lawmakers made the credit transferable — something the Indiana Chamber of Commerce said has stood in the way of Indiana being competitive.

Rep. Chris Judy (R-Fort Wayne) said Indiana hopes to see the return on investment.

“It sends a message to our universities, along with the industry, that we’re here and we want to see how this works,” Judy said.

The measure now heads to the governor’s desk.

