Gov. Mike Braun says he doesn't like Micah Beckwith's comments about Three-Fifths Compromise

Gov. Mike Braun said he doesn’t like that Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith recently called the Three-Fifths Compromise a “great move.”

Beckwith has faced significant pushback in recent days for his comments about the language in the U.S. Constitution that counts slaves as three-fifths of a person for purposes of representation in Congress.

Beckwith’s remarks came after debate over a bill banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in government referenced the Three-Fifths Compromise. The lieutenant governor said the 18th century agreement helped ensure pro-slavery states wouldn’t gain too much power.

Groups including the Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, the Alliance of Baptists and House and Senate Democrats have rebuked Beckwith’s comments and called for a retraction.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Braun said he wouldn’t have used Beckwith’s characterization of the Three-Fifths Compromise.

“I’m a believer that you better start thinking about what you’re saying before it comes out” Braun said. “So, I’ll leave it at that.”

Braun said Beckwith’s comments made headlines the wrong way, which takes away from the “substance of what you’re trying to do, in general.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.