Only 146 abortions reportedly performed in Indiana in first full year of near-total abortion ban

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published May 14, 2025 at 2:45 PM EDT
A doctor's white lab coat over a white button down shirt. A stethoscope hangs around the doctor's neck.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana's 2024 Terminated Pregnancy Report said there were 146 abortions performed in the state. That's down from 9,529 in 2022, the last full year before the state's near-total abortion ban took effect.

According to a new state report, only 146 abortions were performed in Indiana last year, the first in which the state’s near-total abortion ban was in effect the entire 12 months.

That’s a 98 percent reduction in abortions from 2022, the last full year before the abortion ban took effect.

Under Indiana law, abortions can only be performed for three reasons: if the pregnant person’s serious health or life is at risk; if there’s a lethal fetal anomaly, up to 20 weeks; and in cases of rape or incest, but only up to 10 weeks.

The report said most of the abortions performed in 2024 were because of a lethal fetal anomaly. Only nine abortions were performed under the rape and incest exception.

READ MORE: Providers, patients work to navigate access to care in near-total abortion ban's first year

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Indiana’s ban also limits abortions to hospitals and hospital-owned surgical centers. And very few hospitals around the state perform abortions at all.

Nearly 84 percent of the abortions reportedly performed in 2024 were at two facilities, both in Indianapolis. Just 13 abortions performed last year happened outside of Indianapolis.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said there were 142 abortions performed in Indiana in 2024. That was incorrect. There were 146 abortions performed in Indiana in 2024. Four of the terminated pregnancy reports provided to the Indiana Department of Health had incomplete information.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
