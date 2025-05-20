Duke Energy's coal plant closure plan divides consumer advocates. Both say 'no' to new natural gas

Two consumer advocacy groups are split on Duke Energy’s proposal to close the Cayuga coal plant. But they both said a new, $3 billion natural gas plant isn’t the right thing for Duke’s customers.

The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor recommends Duke keep the Cayuga plant running. The agency said both President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Braun have released executive orders that support extending the life of Indiana’s coal plants — which could decrease the cost of operating Cayuga.

The OUCC said emerging technology like small modular nuclear reactors could also be online before the new gas plant reaches the end of its useful life in 2065.

Duke Energy Indiana spokesperson Angeline Protogere said Duke needs more power right now to serve thousands of new residential customers, as well as new and expanding businesses in the state.

“There is a need for additional power in the near term, and unfortunately, it's not an option to wait for changes in technology, new technology to develop our changes in regulatory policy," she said.

Duke Energy said switching to a new, larger natural gas plant would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 33 percent.

While Citizens Action Coalition thinks the Cayuga plant should be retired, it would rather see the energy replaced with renewable sources — something other major Indiana electric utilities are investing in.

READ MORE: Duke Energy plans to delay Gibson coal plant retirement. Activists say it's a 'step backward'

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on climate solutions and climate change at ipbs.org/climatequestions.

Ben Inskeep, CAC’s program director, said Duke didn’t fully explore things like customer-owned solar panels and incentives for customers who use less energy when demand is high.

“So there's all sorts of solutions that together can form a very reliable and affordable portfolio that could replace this coal-fired power plant in a way that's going to be both good for the environment and good for ratepayers," he said.

The life of a new natural gas plant could extend past 2050 — which is when the larger Duke Energy corporation hopes to have net zero emissions. Inskeep said achieving this goal while still operating the plant would be very challenging.

More than 2,000 people commented on Duke's proposal to raise rates for the plant. Most were in opposition, though those representing construction and building trades were in favor.

Rebecca is our energy and environment reporter. Contact her at rthiele@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @beckythiele.