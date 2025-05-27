Certain companies tied to sports gambling industry won't have to register with state after July 1

Hundreds of companies tied to the sports gambling industry in Indiana will no longer need to be licensed with the state after July 1.

That’s because of a change by the Indiana Gaming Commission prompted by Gov. Mike Braun’s executive orders.

Shortly after taking office, Braun ordered all state agencies to eliminate any licensing requirements deemed duplicative or burdensome, and not in the public or industry’s best interest.

One such rule identified by the Indiana Gaming Commission requires “sports wagering registrants” to be licensed with the state. Such companies provide goods or services related to the sports gambling industry, but aren’t directly involved in taking bets or managing wagering accounts.

Examples include payment processing companies or marketing firms. Gaming Commission officials said these companies pose little risk and that other state and federal regulations ensure they operate properly.

Eliminating the licensing requirement also eliminates a fee the companies pay to the state. Over the last five years, the total of those fees collected by the Gaming Commission average a little more than $60,000 a year.

