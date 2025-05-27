Indiana utility commission chair to retire. Advocate says this is crucial timing

The chairman of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, Jim Huston, announced he’ll retire in January. That leaves an important vacancy in the state agency that helps decide whether utilities can raise customers’ rates — including for new power plants.

The IURC oversees more than 600 electric, gas, water and wastewater utilities in Indiana. It’s charged with making sure they provide “safe and reliable service at just and reasonable rates.”

Kerwin Olson is executive director of the consumer and environmental advocacy group Citizens Action Coalition. He said utility bills can take up a large part of people’s incomes and the commission faces some contentious cases right now — like whether to close coal plants.

“We're in the midst of a significant energy transition, if you will. Also, at the same time, facing some significant load growth for the first time in a number of decades," Olson said.

Some of that demand is coming from large data centers coming into the state.

IURC commissioners are nominated by a seven-member committee and then appointed by the governor to four-year terms. Three out of the five commissioners can be of the same political party as the governor.

Olson said the governor and his party get to pick all but two of the members of the nominating committee.

“We should be doing more with respect to letting the public be informed and involved in the process. And, at a minimum, these commissioners should go before the General Assembly for an up-and-down approval vote so the public knows who these folks are," he said.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, most utility commissioners are appointed by the governor and approved by the state's Senate. In 11 states, the public elects their commissioners. The legislature in South Carolina and Virginia directly elect their commissioners.

Commissioner Jim Huston was appointed by former Gov. Mike Pence in 2014 and was appointed chairman two years later. All five IURC commissioners currently serving will be up for re-appointment during Gov. Mike Braun’s term.

Olson said the IURC does usually announce the applicants for the commission and the public can attend the interviews with applicants. He suggested the governor stream those meetings, so more people can attend.

