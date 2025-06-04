Head of Indiana State Parks, former DNR Director Dan Bortner retires

The former head of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources has retired after two decades with the agency. Dan Bortner served as Indiana State Parks director for 15 years until former Gov. Eric Holcomb tapped him to lead the DNR in 2020.

Bortner said some neighboring states closed their parks that year due to COVID-19. But he decided to keep Indiana’s hiking trails open. That drew in 3 million more visitors than the parks had before the pandemic. Bortner said visitorship has stayed high.

“People rediscovered the outdoors. And the goal has always been to get people outside. Get them outside, as we say, because once you do that — they will come back,” he said.

Bortner said working for the DNR isn’t just a job, it’s a lifestyle.

“Either you have an interest in that lifestyle of protecting and preserving the natural and cultural resources of the state of Indiana or you don't. So, like I said, they're the most dedicated group of individuals I've ever worked with in my life," he said.

Bortner said he isn’t planning on staying retired for long, but will be looking for something closer to his home in Bedford.

After former state Rep. Alan Morrison replaced Bortner as DNR director, Bortner stayed with the agency as head of parks to help the agency through the legislative session and the start of the recreation season.

Morrison has said he plans to use his position as DNR director to “look for efficiencies” in rulemaking and make it easier for businesses to grow in the state.

