Indiana Black Legislative Caucus to host town halls around state this summer
The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will hold a series of town halls around the state over the next four months, events meant to help educate the public and gather feedback.
Black Caucus Chair Rep. Earl Harris, Jr. (D-East Chicago) said the town halls are one of the best ways for lawmakers to connect with their constituents.
“We also help people with different issues that they have, maybe directing them to whichever organization, whichever government body that can provide their assistance,” Harris said.
Harris said drastic cuts in the new state budget could change the tone of this year’s town halls.
“There are people that are potentially or will be angry about some of the things that happened this year,” Harris said. “So, we are prepared to give the best information we can and see how things play out.”
The town halls are free and open to any member of the public.
The schedule is:
- Saturday, June 7:
Kountry Kitchen
1831 N. College Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46202
12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, June 28
Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Central Branch's Browning Room
200 SE MLK Jr. Blvd., Evansville, IN 47713
11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT
- Saturday, July 12
Michigan City Council Chambers, City Hall
100 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN 46360
11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT
- Saturday, Aug. 9
Allen County Public Library Main Branch Theater
900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802, 12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Aug. 23
Terre Haute City Hall Courtroom
17 Harding Ave., Terre Haute, IN 47807
12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 13
UAW Local 5
1426 S. Main St., South Bend, IN 46613
12 p.m.-2 p.m. ET
- Saturday, Sept. 20
East Chicago City Hall Council Chambers
4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN 46312
11 a.m.-1 p.m. CT
Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.