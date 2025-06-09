© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Indiana Supreme Court weighs lawsuit over obstructed stop sign involved in car accident

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 9, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
There are five seats at a long, elevated desk. In front of each seat is a name plate with the names of Supreme Court justices.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The Indiana Supreme Court chamber, inside the Indiana Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.

Can private property owners be held liable in court if their bushes or hedges block a stop sign, causing an accident? That’s a question the Indiana Supreme Court is weighing.

Yerano Martinez got into an accident in a rural intersection. He said that’s because he couldn’t see a stop sign because it was obscured by a bush on Jeffrey Smith’s property.

State law does require property owners to trim hedges at intersections. But at issue before the Supreme Court is whether Martinez can sue Smith over it.

Both the trial court and Indiana Court of Appeals said no. Scott Faultless, Martinez’s attorney, said that throws the balance of law heavily in favor of private property owners.

“And it completely disregards the safety interests of motorists when a condition controlled by the private owner extends into the public right-of-way and obstructs the traffic control device,” Faultless said.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

But Smith’s attorney, Sheila Sullivan, said Indiana Supreme Court precedent clearly states that Martinez can’t sue Smith over the hedge. And she said for the court to upend that precedent would create a real burden for property owners.

“It’s going to open the door to so many homeowners in Indiana being liable when maybe they can’t do that,” Sullivan said.

There’s no timeline for the Supreme Court’s decision.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith