Diego Morales defiant over questions about leadership of Indiana secretary of state's office

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:27 PM EDT
Diego Morales sits at a table and looks forward. Morales is a Latino man with black hair. He is wearing a dark suit, white shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales appeared before the State Budget Committee on June 18, 2025.

Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales was defiant in the face of questions about his overseas travel and spending within his office.

Morales appeared before the State Budget Committee to request additional funds for his office.

Morales has faced scrutiny for spot bonuses for employees; hiring his brother-in-law to a six-figure job; missing a legislative hearing for his agency while traveling overseas; purchasing a $90,000 vehicle for his office; and giving no-bid contracts to companies linked to campaign contributions.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) said he’s disappointed in Morales’s leadership.

“Those issues, when you put them together, it becomes extremely clear that your office is not being led transparently, with accountability or professionalism,” Qaddoura said.

Morales dismissed those concerns, saying they’re part of him going above and beyond the call of duty in his job.

“So, I will not apologize to anyone because my work ethic is unmatched,” Morales said.

Lawmakers Wednesday approved more than $10 million in increased funding for Morales’s office. Morales requested the funds for technology upgrades, the office’s securities division and election support.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith