Gov. Mike Braun clears out IEDC board, appointing nine new members

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published June 23, 2025 at 1:23 PM EDT
Governor Mike Braun stands at a lectern and speaks into a microphone. Braun gestures with both hands as he speaks. Braun is a White man, balding with dark gray hair. He is wearing glasses and a gray sport coat over a white shirt.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Gov. Mike Braun said he's received a lot of interest in serving on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors.

Gov. Mike Braun is remaking the Indiana Economic Development Corporation board of directors, appointing nine new members Monday.

Braun isn’t keeping any of the board’s current members.

The governor said he’s received a lot of interest in serving on the IEDC board.

“That board had gotten to be maybe not as active as it should have been,” Braun said.

The IEDC has attracted significant controversy over the last few years. Braun ordered an independent forensic audit of the agency earlier this year after allegations of ethics violations and self-dealing by staffers employed by IEDC-affiliated organizations, including Elevate Ventures.

The nine new members come from around Indiana:

  • Billie Dragoo, founder and CEO of RepuCare
  • David Fagan, financial secretary of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150
  • Greg Gibson, businessman with experience in real estate development, hospitality and food service industry, trucking, excavation, coal, solid waste landfill development and waste industry advisory services
  • John Gregg, former Democratic speaker of the Indiana House of Representatives
  • Chris King, executive vice president of Runnebohm Construction 
  • Don Lamb, Indiana State Department of Agriculture director
  • Gus Olympidis, owner of Family Express Convenience Stores
  • George Thomas, CEO of Viaggio Pontoon Boats.
  • Richard Waterfield, chairman of the board and CEO of  Waterfield Enterprises and Waterfield Asset Management

The IEDC board is supposed to have 15 members. Braun said more will be appointed in the future.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
