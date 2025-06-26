State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla launches reelection bid

Indiana State Comptroller Elise Nieshalla announced her reelection bid Thursday.

Despite being the incumbent, this is the Republican’s first run for the office — Nieshalla was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in 2023.

A video launching her bid says that “faith, family, freedom and financial responsibility” are the foundation of Nieshalla’s life.

And Nieshalla, who references support for President Donald Trump, said she wants to “make America like Indiana.”

“Here in Indiana, we have a balanced budget, a triple-A credit rating and the fourth lowest debt-per-capita in the nation,” Nieshalla said.

The state comptroller is responsible for paying the state’s bills and employees. It also disperses local tax revenues. And Nieshalla touts her efforts to streamline those processes and improve Indiana government financial transparency.

The former Boone County Council president previously ran for state treasurer in 2022, narrowly losing the Republican nomination at the state party convention.

