Child care alliance to host education events targeted at lawmakers, community members

Lack of affordable and accessible child care affects thousands of Hoosier families. And according to the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, child care issues cost the state more than $1 billion in tax revenue each year. One advocacy group is working to increase child care access across the state.

Hoosier Milestones is a statewide alliance of early childhood organizations that advocate for increased access to more affordable child care and education.

This year, the alliance plans to host a series of education events with lawmakers that will take them on visits to child care programs in their districts. During this time, lawmakers will hear from families and child care providers.

Mary Jane Eisenhauer directs First Things First Porter County, an early childhood advocacy group. Eisenhauer said early learning is critical for a child’s development and it’s important for policymakers to understand that.

“The earlier a child receives services that they may need, the more likely they are to be able to perform in school,” Eisenhauer said.

Last year, the state reimplemented waitlists for two of its child care voucher programs, citing a growth in applications in recent years.

Child care issues in Indiana are not only having an impact on families but according to Leeann Wright, the Community Foundation of Pulaski County's executive director, it also has affects child care providers.

Wright said, she knows some child care providers have seen a drop in enrollment at their facilities due to families not being able to afford child care.

“There's one provider who has three different locations and is considering closing the third one because she can't get enough staff, and there aren't enough students to to bring her to capacity, to make it , viable, just to break even,” Wright said.

The Indiana Chamber estimates that the state is missing out on more than $4 billion in economic activity each year due to the lack of affordable and accessible child care.

