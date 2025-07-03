Braun administration celebrates improved coordination to enforce anti-abortion laws, regulations

Gov. Mike Braun said Indiana agencies have improved coordination to better enforce Indiana’s anti-abortion laws and regulations.

A Braun executive order earlier this year required a report evaluating how those policies are implemented.

The report said there is now “executive-level” oversight of all abortion-related matters at the Indiana Department of Health. It also cited greater coordination between IDOH, the office of the attorney general and the Indiana Department of Child Services.

The state health department is now creating rules that will allow it to fine hospitals and surgical centers owned by hospitals that don’t follow abortion regulations.

The Braun administration said it is trying to release individual terminated pregnancy reports, or TPRs — but their release is tied up in a legal battle over privacy concerns.

It also said two hospitals — IU Health and Eskenazi Health — won’t file TPRs because of a HIPAA rule created last year. That rule was recently struck down in a federal court; its fate is uncertain.

IU Health and Eskenazi did not respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Indiana Right to Life called the report “encouraging” and said it will provide clarity to Hoosiers.

