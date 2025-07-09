© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Indiana law could delete Hoosiers' voter registration without proof of citizenship

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
Diego Morales speaks while sitting at a table in a hearing room, with a microphone in front of him. Behind him are rows of chairs. Morales is a Latino man with black hair. He is wearing a dark suit, white shirt and red tie.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales said a new state law that requires some registered voters to show proof of citizenship is about the "sanctity of the ballot."

Some Hoosiers will be forced to prove their citizenship in order to keep their voter registration from being deleted under a new state law.

The Indiana Secretary of State’s office signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to check registered voters’ citizenship status.

The state law, HEA 1264, was passed in 2024 but took effect July 1, 2025. It said Indiana will compare voter registration records with a list of temporary credentials at the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles, which could indicate a person isn’t a U.S. citizen — though the list is not regularly updated.

If the state flags a registered voter through its check, county election officials will notify the voter that they have 30 days to provide proof of citizenship, which includes a birth certificate, passport or naturalization documentation.

READ MORE: How is a voter challenged at their polling place? And what happens next?

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Common Cause Indiana Executive Director Julia Vaughn said it’s not always easy for someone to provide that proof in such a short time.

“We don’t have a problem with noncitizens voting in Indiana,” Vaughn said. “In fact, there was no evidence ever produced during testimony on this bill that this was actually a problem.”

In a statement, Secretary of State Diego Morales said the law is about the “sanctity of the ballot.”

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith