DOE cancels loan for major electric power line project, company aims to build it anyway

IPB News | By Rebecca Thiele
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:24 PM EDT
Power lines silhouetted against the sunset, fading from blue to yellow on the horizon
Abigail Ruhman
/
IPB News
Transmission lines can carry any kind of energy — including natural gas and coal — but an interconnected grid is especially important for renewables. It can bring solar or wind power to a state on a day where the sun might not be shining or the wind might not be blowing.

The U.S. Department of Energy canceled its loan for a major electric power line project that would run from western Kansas to Indiana’s border with Illinois.

The agency said the nearly $5 billion loan commitment was “rushed out the door” during the final days of the Biden administration.

But the Grain Belt Express line isn’t necessarily dead. In a statement, the company behind the project said it still plans to build the transmission line with private funding while advancing the president’s goals for “American energy and technology dominance.”

A map shows where the line would be located specifically and where multiple different sources of energy could be passed through the line — primarily coal and natural gas.
Courtesy of Grain Belt Express

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) pushed to terminate the loan for the Grain Belt Express. He said it takes land away from Missouri farmers and ranchers.

Advocates said the power line project would help ensure reliability on the grid while allowing Indiana utilities to purchase cheap, clean power.

