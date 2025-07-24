FEMA declares disaster for parts of Indiana related to spring storms; federal money on its way

Indiana and some of its local governments will receive about $15 million in federal dollars to help recover from severe storms, tornadoes and flooding this spring.

That’s after the Federal Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, approved a disaster declaration for nearly two dozen Indiana counties for storms that occurred in March and early April.

The FEMA declaration brings $15.1 million for governments to use in recovery. All 23 affected counties can use money for debris removal and emergency protective measures, which can include temporary housing.

The counties in the declaration are Bartholomew, Brown, Clark, Crawford, Decatur, Floyd, Franklin, Greene, Harrison, Jefferson, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Martin, Montgomery, Morgan, Orange, Owen, Perry, Switzerland, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Washington.

Money can also be used in some of the counties to help repair or rebuild roads and bridges, utilities, parks, and other government buildings and equipment.

In a statement on social media, Gov. Mike Braun thanked the Trump administration for the declaration. And Braun said his administration is “committed to making sure every Hoosier community has the tools it needs to fully recover and rebuild.”

State disaster relief funding for individuals affected by the storms was made available earlier this year. Hoosiers can apply for that relief through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

