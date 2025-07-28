© 2025 WVPE
Rokita announces $16.5 million for Indiana from latest drug company settlements

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:11 PM EDT
A gold colored name plate at the top of a wooden doorway, above a pair of windows in the doors, reads "Attorney General."
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita's office has secured more than $100 million in settlements with drug companies the last few years.

Indiana will receive more than $16 million from the latest settlements with drug companies over the opioid crisis.

Attorney General Todd Rokita announced some of the details of the nationwide agreements Monday.

The latest settlements involve eight different companies alleged to have contributed to the opioid crisis: Alvogen, Amneal, Apotex, Hikma, Indivior, Mylan, Sun and Zydus.

The nationwide settlements with the companies are for hundreds of millions of dollars. Indiana’s share is $16.5 million — some of the money will be paid immediately, while some of it will be paid to states over multiple years.

In addition to the money, each of the companies are barred from advertising opioids, can’t incentivize or reward employees based on opioid sales and are banned from manufacturing any drug with more than 40 milligrams of oxycodone.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

In a statement, Rokita said that while settlements like these can’t undo the tragic loss of life caused by the opioid crisis, “we can hold accountable those responsible for contributing to the situations culminating in these deaths.”

Rokita’s office has helped secure multiple settlements with drug companies the last few years, including an agreement worth up to $100 million for Indiana announced last month.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
