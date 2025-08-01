© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Braun administration signs enhanced immigration enforcement agreements with federal authorities

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 1, 2025 at 4:36 PM EDT
The side of a white police car, with an Indiana State Police logo on the door. The logo is a badge with the words "Indiana State Police" and the seal of the state of Indiana. Behind the badge is a golden arrow pointing forward.
WFIU/TIU
The Indiana State Police signed a 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to provide enhanced support in performing federal immigration enforcement duties.

The Braun administration has signed agreements with the federal government to do more to help federal authorities deport people.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security, Indiana Department of Correction, state police and Indiana National Guard have each signed what are known as 287(g) agreements.

Gov. Mike Braun signed an executive order months ago, pledging full cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The 287(g) agreements go further. They’ll allow some people within state government, designated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, to perform federal immigration enforcement functions.

That could include arresting people suspected of being in the country without documentation and helping deport people. The Indiana Department of Correction will set aside up to 1,000 beds at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

This follows the announcement that the Indiana National Guard’s Camp Atterbury will be used by federal authorities to detain people.

ICE arrests have risen sharply since President Donald Trump took office. And recent federal data shows that 23 percent of people arrested by ICE in Indiana in June had no criminal charge.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith