Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke urges Hoosiers to help fight GOP policies at town hall

Former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke called on Hoosiers to support Texas Democrats in their fight against a Republican redistricting effort.

O’Rourke held a town hall in Indianapolis Sunday as part of a nationwide tour.

Texas Republicans, at President Donald Trump’s urging, are redrawing their state’s congressional districts to give the GOP a greater advantage. O’Rourke said people need to help Texas Democrats — financially, if necessary — because the fight to regain the U.S. House is critical to oppose Trump.

“And if he cannot control the House, there will be a check on his lawlessness,” O’Rourke said. “There will be accountability for his crimes and his corruption.”

O’Rourke said protecting Indiana’s two congressional Democrats and trying to flip the Fifth Congressional District in central Indiana will be key.

One of those lawmakers, U.S. Rep. André Carson (D-Indianapolis), introduced O’Rourke and issued a similar call to action.

“Don’t you look for somebody to come and rescue you. We’re going to rescue each other,” Carson said. “Don’t wait for the revolution; the revolution is here.”

But O’Rourke also urged Democrats not to just fight against Trump and Republicans. He said his party must also fight for a better future.

“What about we build something? A vision based on ensuring that you’re guaranteed that you just have to work one job to be able to afford to feed your family, to live in that home,” O’Rourke said. “That you can afford to buy a home if you work for it — because people are working for it now.”

O’Rourke also advocated for Medicare for All, comprehensive immigration reform and protecting the transgender community.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.