Indiana Kroger workers demand higher wages from employer, transparency from union leadership

Kroger union members gathered across the street from an Indianapolis store Sunday to demand higher wages and better benefits.

This push comes after the union rejected Kroger’s recent contract proposal. It is the second tentative agreement the union has rejected in under two months.

In June, 74 percent of members with the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 700 union voted to reject a four-year proposal from the company and voted to authorize a strike if necessary. And currently UFCW Local 700 union workers are still fighting for a living wage.

The grocery retailer offered a $0.90 pay increase over three years for starting pay and a $200 Kroger gift card — which angered some members of UFCW Local 700. Some workers said Kroger set up a food pantry in their break room because employees can’t afford to shop where they work.

Laurie Gorden is a bakery clerk at a Kroger in Noblesville. Gorden said workers deserve more money because they keep the store running.

“I'm going to vote for the right contract," Gorden said. "Not any contract, and that's how I feel about it. And pretty much everybody I've talked to feels the exact same way — we want to live.”

The current living wage for a single adult with no kids is more than $20 an hour and according to some union members some workers make less than $16 an hour.

The workers are also asking their union leadership for more transparency about bargaining and meetings.

Amy Reynolds works for a Kroger in Fishers and has been with the company for more than 24 years. She said the workers want a fair and democratic union where every member has a say.

Reynolds said contract negotiations happened behind closed doors. Union members said they did not know anything about the contract until 48 hours before they voted.

"We know what's best for us," Reynolds said. "We know when a contract is not good for us, and we know we're going to fight like hell for the contract we need, even when our union leadership refuses to show up for us."

Evan Robbins, a UFCW representative, said the bargaining committee has worked for months to secure a fair offer for their central Indiana Kroger members. Robbins said UFCW Local 700 post updates for members to see what progress is made and when the next meetings are.

UFCW Local 700 and Kroger return to the bargaining table this week. In a statement Kroger said it’s committed to their associates’ financial well being while keeping groceries affordable for the communities they serve.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.