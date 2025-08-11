© 2025 WVPE
Indiana tax revenues on target overall as new fiscal year began; corporate taxes still lag

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 11, 2025 at 1:43 PM EDT
The southeastern exterior of the Indiana Statehouse is partially visible behind several large, green trees, with a bright blue sky above it. The Statehouse dome, which is pale green and topped by an American flag, extends up from behind the trees.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana tax revenues were largely on target as the 2026 fiscal year began.

Indiana began its new fiscal year largely matching expectations, as the state brought in about $17 million more in revenue in July than the budget plan projected.

The Braun administration has said they’ll be watching monthly revenue reports closely to monitor whether pessimistic predictions for the new budget cycle prove to be true.

July continued a positive trend in sales tax revenue. Last fiscal year, sales tax collections had come in under projections in all but one month heading into May. But for the last three months, the state has generated more sales tax revenue than expected.

READ MORE: As Indiana closes previous fiscal year, how did the state budget get so dire?

READ MORE: As Indiana closes previous fiscal year, how did the state budget get so dire?

The opposite is true for individual income taxes, which broke an eight-month positive streak of overperformance. Still, Indiana collected just $2.8 million less in individual income taxes in July than expected — less than 1 percent off the mark.

The state’s third largest revenue source, corporate taxes, remained consistent in July — but that’s not a good thing. Corporate taxes were 25 percent off the mark last month. And there have only been two months over the last year where those taxes came in above expectations.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
