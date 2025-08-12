© 2025 WVPE
Indiana Court of Appeals upholds state's abortion ban, rejecting abortion providers' revised claims

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 12, 2025 at 3:30 PM EDT
The exterior of a Planned Parenthood clinic has signs that read "Planned Parenthood" along with a logo of two, overlapping letter P's. Behind the light-colored brick building are trees.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Abortion care providers, including Planned Parenthood, argued there are many physical and mental health conditions that threaten a patient’s well-being but don’t allow someone to legally access an abortion under Indiana law.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld the state’s near-total abortion ban from another legal challenge by abortion care providers.

The court rejected the providers’ argument that the ban’s exception for abortions when the pregnant person’s serious health or life is at risk is too narrow.

The state Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the Indiana Constitution only guarantees the right to abortion to save the life of the pregnant person.

Abortion care providers, including Planned Parenthood, then revised their lawsuit. This time, they argued that there are many physical and mental health conditions that threaten a patient’s well-being but don’t allow someone to legally access an abortion under state law.

The Indiana Court of Appeals disagreed. It said as long as there is an alternative form of treatment for a medical condition, the right to an abortion isn’t constitutionally guaranteed.

It also acknowledged that the ban might require physicians to wait until a patient’s condition is “desperate” before performing an abortion. But the three judge panel said that’s the balance required by the law and the state constitution.

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

Abortion care providers also argued that the law’s language — that abortion is legal “to prevent any serious health risk to the pregnant woman or to save the pregnant woman's life” — leads to reasonable disagreements among physicians about what “serious health risk” means. And the providers said those disagreements — and the threat of prosecution for violating the abortion ban — will stop a doctor from performing the procedure, even when legal.

Again, the appellate court acknowledged that claim but said it’s not enough to make the law unconstitutional.

Lastly, the abortion care providers challenged a portion of the law that bans abortion from being performed anywhere but a hospital or ambulatory surgical center owned by a hospital.

But the Indiana Court of Appeals said because the vast majority of legal abortions now involve serious medical conditions, it’s more appropriate for them to take place in hospitals or surgical centers.

The abortion care providers can appeal the decision to the Indiana Supreme Court.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
