Indiana task force on artificial intelligence begins second year of work

Indiana lawmakers, state officials and industry leaders began their second year of work exploring artificial intelligence and how the government uses it.

The legislature first created an AI task force last year. This year, there’s no specific goal in mind — Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne), who chairs the group, said she wants open discussions across a wide range of topics.

But during a discussion of privacy risk assessments the state uses to evaluate how agencies use data, Philip Lashutka said the legislature could play a bigger role.

Lashutka is deputy general counsel for the governor.

“I think there is a role for the legislature to help lay out what factors ought to be considered,” Lashutka said.

Rep. Matt Pierce (D-Bloomington) cautioned against getting too specific in state law — because legislatures, he said, are often behind the curve.

“If we don’t fully understand the potential bad things and we legislate in not the best way, we might stifle some innovation or create some limitations,” Pierce said.

Much of the first meeting featured leaders of the Indiana Office of Technology and the state Management and Performance Hub explaining how AI is currently used in state government and what agencies are exploring in the near future.

That includes a program at the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that allows people to opt-in to AI trying to pair them with potential jobs.

Management and Performance Hub Chief Data Officer Pete Miller said when people used the AI tool, the top job result would pay nearly $4 an hour more than if the person searched themselves.

There is also an AI chatbot used across all state government websites that Indiana Office of Technology Chief Information Officer Warren Lenard said helps connect people to the information they request faster.

The task force will meet again in the coming weeks.

