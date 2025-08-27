Kroger workers across central Indiana vote in favor of new 3-year contract

Thousands of Kroger workers in central Indiana voted to approve a new three-year contract. This vote comes after union workers voted down two previous proposals.

United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 700 members demanded higher wages and better benefits. Just more than half of members voted in favor of a contract that includes some of the things they wanted.

The new contract includes pay raises, an increase in short-term disability pay and more hours for workers — which was one of the many changes union members called for.

Evan Robbins is with UFCW Local 700. He said although they weren’t able to get everything they wanted, this contract is a step forward for union members.

“We've got a good contract for everybody," Robbins said. "People can stay on the job. They keep making money. And I don't know about most importantly, but importantly, we've also got retroactive pay in the final agreement.”

The UFCW Local 700 represents more than 8,000 members working at 68 Kroger stores across central Indiana.

Kroger did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.