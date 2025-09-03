© 2025 WVPE
Indiana Citizen sues for access to list of voters sent to federal government for citizenship check

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 3, 2025 at 4:10 PM EDT
A row of voters at voting booths, seen from behind. The voting booths are plastic dividers sitting on folding tables. The voters are wearing jackets, and one of them has a hat on.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Secretary of State Diego Morales asked U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify the citizenship status of more than 585,000 registered Indiana voters in Oct. 2024.

The Indiana Citizen, a nonprofit news outlet, is suing Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita and Secretary of State Diego Morales over a list of voters they sent to the federal government last year.

Rokita and Morales asked U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to verify the citizenship status of more than 585,000 registered voters last October.

The list included those who registered to vote without providing a driver’s license number or Social Security number; registered voters located overseas; and those who registered simply without a driver’s license number. And the request included those voters’ names and birth dates.

The Indiana Citizen sought access to the list last year under the state’s public records law. The previous Indiana Public Access Counselor said earlier this year that Rokita and Morales should share the information. And the lawsuit said the attorney general’s office had agreed to give the Citizen some access to the list.

But the Citizen said Rokita’s office then rescinded that access and asked the new Public Access Counselor to reconsider the original opinion. That’s prompted the lawsuit, filed in Marion County court.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
