Roudebush VA Medical Center in Indianapolis to receive facility improvements

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 10, 2025 at 2:46 PM EDT
A sign at the entrance to the Indianapolis veterans affairs hospital reads Roudebush VA Medical Center. The letters are bluish gray against a light gray concrete overhanging the entrance.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is reallocating $800 million to make facility improvements and VA medical centers around the country.

Indiana’s primary Veterans Affairs hospital — the Roudebush Medical Center in Indianapolis — will receive several facility upgrades.

The improvements are part of an $800 million funding program for the VA system nationwide.

U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins toured Roudebush earlier this year and said the Indianapolis facility, like many, was in need of upgrades.

“This reminds me of a lot of the older ERs that I saw years ago where you had a lot of crowded space, so it’s very much a priority for us,” Collins said.

Collins noted that the average age of VA hospitals in the country is about 60 years old.

The improvements at Roudebush include upgrading elevators, fixing roof issues and replacing air handling units, upgrading the fire alarm system and purchasing a new CT scanner.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
