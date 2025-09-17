© 2025 WVPE
Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott launches reelection bid

WVPE 88.1 Elkhart/South Bend | By Brandon Smith
Published September 17, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
Daniel Elliott stands on a stage, speaking into a microphone. There is a blue backdrop behind him with the Indiana Republican Party logo. The logo is a yellow elephant with a star in its center above the words Indiana GOP. Elliott is a White man with dark, graying hair. He is wearing a brown vest over a white button down shirt. The vest has a logo on the chest with the words Daniel Elliott State Treasurer.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott was first elected to the office in 2022.

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott wants another four years in his statewide elected office.

Elliott announced his reelection bid, saying in a statement he’s delivered “unmatched financial results” for Hoosiers during his first term.

Elliott said since he took office more than two and a half years ago, Indiana state government investments have grown by more than $1 billion.

The Republican also highlighted efforts to improve the state’s 911 system. The state treasurer’s office oversees that system and Elliott said under his leadership, they’ve trained more than 400 dispatchers and launched text to 911 and language translation services.

READ MORE: Indiana purchases $35M in Israeli bonds. Some say it supports the ‘genocide of Palestinians’

During Elliott’s time as state treasurer, he and state lawmakers have sought to cut ties with investment companies that use ESGs, policies that consider the environmental or social impacts of their investments.

Republicans have controlled the state treasurer’s office going back four decades.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith has covered the Statehouse for Indiana Public Broadcasting for more than a decade, spanning three governors and a dozen legislative sessions. He's also the host of Indiana Week in Review, a weekly political and policy discussion program seen and heard across the state. He previously worked at KBIA in Columbia, Missouri and WSPY in Plano, Illinois. His first job in radio was in another state capitol - Jefferson City, Missouri - as a reporter for three stations around the Show-Me State.
See stories by Brandon Smith