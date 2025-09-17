© 2025 WVPE
Indiana tax collections continue to outpace projections two months into fiscal year

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 17, 2025 at 2:58 PM EDT
The Indiana Statehouse, as seen from northwest of the limestone building. There is scaffolding surrounding the Statehouse dome. The roof of the building is green, while the scaffolding is red.
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Indiana tax collections are $78 million better than the state budget plan expected two months into the fiscal year that began July 2025.

Indiana tax revenue collections continue to outpace expectations two months into the new fiscal year.

August’s revenue improved upon July’s as the Braun administration closely watches the monthly reports.

Revenue is $78 million better than the state budget plan two months into the fiscal year. Indiana collected 4 percent more revenue in August than budget writers expected.

That’s led by sales tax collections, which have now bested projections for four consecutive months. Individual income taxes rebounded in August after coming in just below par in July.

Corporate income taxes continue to struggle, however. State fiscal analysts have long said that corporate taxes are hard to project.

But Indiana’s third largest revenue source is 33 percent below expectations through two months of the fiscal year and 35 percent lower than the same time last year. And there’s only been one month in the last year where those taxes came in above projections.

