Indiana's unemployment rate outperforms national average, hits new private sector peak

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published September 19, 2025 at 2:48 PM EDT
A red and white sign sits inside of a window. The signs reads "Now Hiring" in bold white capital letters. At the bottom of the sign it says "speedway.com" in black letters, On the right side of the window is a smaller red and white window cling reads "new career."
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.6 percent for the month of August — the same it’s been since June.

Indiana’s unemployment rate continued to outperform the national rate for the sixth month in a row. New preliminary data shows the state’s unemployment rate remained the same for a third consecutive month.

Indiana’s unemployment rate stands at 3.6 percent for the month of August — the same it’s been since June. Nationally the rate is 4.3 percent. According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Indiana reported a new private employment peak in August of more than 2.8 million jobs.

Indiana’s labor force participation rate — the percentage of working-age Hoosiers who are actively working or looking for work — stood at 63.6 percent.

That’s a slight decrease from July but still nearly a point higher than the same time last year. Indiana’s unemployment rate and the national unemployment rate last August were both measured at 4.2 percent.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
