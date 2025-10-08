© 2025 WVPE
Inform, Entertain, Inspire
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Braun says wages for government-incentivized jobs have seen an increase this year

IPB News | By Timoria Cunningham
Published October 8, 2025 at 1:17 PM EDT
Governor Mike Braun is wearing a grey suit jacket with a blue dress shirt. He has on glasses and is looking to his right. There is a blue curtain behind him.
FILE PHOTO: Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Braun said his focus is on maximizing taxpayer dollars, creating new high-paying jobs and helping to strengthen families and communities.

The average wage for Hoosiers has increased over the last nine months, according to Gov. Mike Braun.

Braun said this improvement shows Indiana’s new economic development approach — which prioritizes wage growth — is working.

Wages for jobs that received state incentives went up by 10 percent since January. And Braun said Indiana cut the average amount the state spent on those jobs by about two-thirds. He said growing wages while spending fewer taxpayer dollars is productive and innovative.

“Together with Indiana business community, we're making Indiana the best place in the country to start or grow a career—a company, and it'll be attractive to those that are wanting to move here as well,” Braun said.

Braun said his focus is on maximizing taxpayer dollars, creating new high-paying jobs and helping to strengthen families and communities.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.
Tags
Indiana News IPB
Timoria Cunningham
See stories by Timoria Cunningham