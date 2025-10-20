Indiana Black Caucus urges Republican lawmakers to fight back against redistricting push

Members of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus are calling on their Republican colleagues to fight back against a congressional redistricting push from the Trump administration.

Lawmakers say Hoosier voters of color would be most disenfranchised by gerrymandered districts.

The congressional districts targeted by the federal push represent northwest Indiana and Indianapolis. IBLC President Rep. Earl Harris Jr. (D-East Chicago) said those districts make up nearly half of Indiana’s Black population.

He said redistricting isn’t just a “map-making exercise” but is “a power-shaping decision.”

“And when that power is manipulated, it’s communities of color — they will pay the price,” Harris said. “In representation, in resources and in respect.”

Harris said opposition to redistricting is bipartisan — several Republican lawmakers have spoken against redrawing districts.

IBLC Vice Chair Rep. Carolyn Jackson (D-Hammond) said the majority of Indiana voters don’t want redrawn districts.

“Hoosiers are speaking clearly: They want representation, they want their voices to be heard — not diluted,” Jackson said.

Ahead of Vice President JD Vance’s first visit to Indiana in early August, Gov. Mike Braun and Republican legislative leaders said Indiana’s maps were already fair.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) said that’s the same message Republican lawmakers had when the maps were redrawn in 2021, as part of decennial redistricting.

“If those maps were so good then, when they were drawn, what’s wrong with them now?” Pryor said.

Following Vice President Vance’s most recent visit, Republican legislative leaders said they expected to make a decision “soon.”

Lauren is our digital editor. Contact her at lauren@ipbnews.org or follow her on Bluesky at @laurenechapman.bsky.social.