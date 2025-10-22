Union: Horseshoe casino worker fired for support of striking employees

Teamsters Local 135 union leaders claim at least one Horseshoe Indianapolis casino worker was fired in retaliation for supporting employees who are on strike. The recent termination comes after nearly 150 workers went on strike late last week.

Jaxx Howell was a full floor supervisor at the Shelbyville casino. She said she was suspended from her position by upper management on Monday without reason. The next day, Howell said she was terminated from the multi-million dollar corporation via email.

Union leaders and Howell speculate this happened because she brought hand warmers and water to striking workers on her day off. Howell said prior to being fired she already struggled financially — oftentimes having to have more than one job to meet her needs.

"The line between wanting to live and die has become so thin because I'm so exhausted," Howell said. "I work two jobs, I donate plasma — I haven't properly grocery shopped.

She said the union leaders are going to fight to get her job back, but Howell said she fears that might not happen.

“I'm trying my hardest out here to survive. I really am, but I'm getting tired," Howell said. "Regardless of that, it's not going to stop me from fighting out here.”

Paul Dwigans is the vice president of Teamsters Local 135. He said what happened to Howell was an "unlawful termination" and said the union will work to get her job restored. He believes the company also wanted to make the striking workers fearful with the recent termination.

"It didn't work," Dwigans said. "All it did was kind of galvanize them together."

Union leaders said they will continue to strike until the workers are recognized as a union. Horseshoe Indianapolis did not respond to a request for comment.

Timoria is our labor and employment reporter. Contact her at tcunningham@wfyi.org.