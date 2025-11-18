Indiana Youth Institute announces Five by 50 initiative, connecting youth with supportive adults

Indiana’s Youth Institute has announced a new effort, FIVE by 50, to ensure every child across the state is connected to at least five supportive adults by the year 2050.

Unveiled earlier this month at the Kids Count Conference, IYI believes the statewide effort is the first of its kind across the country.

Research has shown that strong relationships are one of the most powerful protective factors in a young person’s life. The new effort aims to connect youth to at least five mentors, including parents, other family, teachers, coaches and more.

Tami Silverman, President and CEO of IYI, noted that these connections have numerous positive impacts including boosted graduation rates and improved mental health for young adults.

“We know that when they do have multiple caring adults in their corner, all of those benefits really do accrue,” she said.

IYI will pair with groups already doing the supportive work, including schools and local clubs, to guide students to other caretakers as fit. The organization will also seek partners across the state to make more connections for youth.

“We’re really hoping to engage with multiple different organizations, community leaders, to help shape how this is going to roll out so it's unique to every community and ripples down to benefit each and every child,” Silverman said.

