Lawmaker wants to encourage new employer-led child care funds to help increase access

The state made major cuts to its federal child care assistance programs over the past year, leaving many Hoosiers without access to affordable child care. And one lawmaker plans to author a bill in the coming legislative session aimed at closing child care gaps.

Indiana cuts child care provider reimbursements to close funding gap

Rep. Chris Campbell (D-West Lafayette) said she wants to help parents who are facing higher child care costs. One way is through a bill that she said would encourage employers to create a child care fund for their workers. Campbell said employers and other contributors could donate to the fund and the money would help alleviate financial stress associated with child care costs.

“I think it'd be an enormous help to families. I mean, we're seeing the child care centers close across the state, and in my own community," Campbell said.

Campbell said this bill could also help more child care facilities stay open. She plans to author the bill in the upcoming session.

