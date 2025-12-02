See how Republican lawmakers want to redraw Indiana's congressional districts

The graphic below compares Indiana's current congressional districts with a new map proposed by House Republicans. The redrawn boundaries represent a mid-decade redistricting effort aimed at strengthening the GOP’s hold on the U.S. House.

While redistricting typically occurs every 10 years, this proposal follows pressure from the Trump administration to shore up Republican control ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The proposed changes specifically target the state's two Democratic-held seats: the 1st District in northwest Indiana, represented by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan, and the 7th District in Marion County, represented by U.S. Rep. André Carson.

To become law, the legislation of the new map must pass the state House and Senate and be signed by the governor.

