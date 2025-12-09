Emotions run high as Indiana Senate committee advances redistricting bill

Senate Republicans Monday night passed a bill out of committee that aims to redraw Indiana's congressional districts to favor their party.

The bill passed on a 6-3 vote. But several Republican senators said while they would vote "Yes" for the day, that didn't mean they would vote "Yes" on the Senate floor.

Lawmakers heard hours of testimony before starting their own discussion, which became emotional ahead of the committee's vote.

READ MORE: Indiana Senate gathers to consider redistricting bill

Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus), who had already announced his opposition to redistricting, began to cry as he recounted holding a baby and wondering what would happen if Republicans folded to intimidation on the issue.

"I began to cry as I thought about the future for that child, where we accept that intimidation is normal," Walker told the committee.

Republicans have faced a number of threats recently, both political and personal, as they have weighed redistricting.

Senate Republicans previously announced they would not convene to discuss the issue. Afterwards, both President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Braun said they would support primary challenges for any Republicans who did not support the new map.

Many lawmakers have experienced violent threats in recent weeks, including bomb threats, against their families, homes, and businesses, although motives remain unconfirmed.

"I refuse to be intimidated. I made a choice," Walker said. "I will not let Indiana or any state become subject to the threat of political violence in order to influence legislative product."

Walker had announced he does not plan to run for reelection, but said he has been reconsidering that decision.

In his 20-year career, Walker told the committee, he felt today represented his purpose in government.

Democrats try to amend

As they did in the House, Democrats in the Indiana Senate tried to stall the redistricting bill through a series of amendments.

Lawmakers were given an hour following public testimony to discuss and introduce amendments to the legislation.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis) introduced an amendment that would delete the bill's language and replace it with language that creates a non-partisan redistricting system. A similar amendment was introduced in the House.

"We are fooling ourselves if we think this can be done in a nonpartisan manner," said Sen. Mike Gaskill (R-Pendleton), the Senate sponsor of the bill.

The amendment quickly failed.

Other amendments would have established redistricting standards and created requirements for redistricting, including identifying the organizations involved in drafting a new map, and an appropriations bill to help cover the cost of updating election information for county clerks.

All of the motions to amend failed.

Lawmakers debate

Gaskill then recognized questions from Democrats on the underlying bill. Qaddoura pointed out that Republicans already have outsized control of Indiana's congressional seats with their seven-to-two advantage, and asked Gaskill why that wasn't enough.

Gaskill pointed to Democrat-led states that have redistricted.

"Other states, if you look at their maps, have drawn them for political advantage to the exclusion of Republicans," Gaskill said.

Gaskill also identified Adam Kincaid, executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, as the person who drew Indiana's map. Kincaid is reportedly behind the Texas map.

In closing comments, Qaddoura said he doesn't want to see Indiana follow other states in an effort to redistrict. He also said he felt for his Republican colleagues who were facing political threats from Trump to support the bill.

"There comes a time in the life of a public servant… that you have to place country, and you have to place state, and your fellow citizens, above any politics," Qaddoura said.

Despite their differences, lawmakers repeatedly took time to mention they had respect for each other over the course of the debate.

Gaskill, in his remarks, said he stood completely behind President Trump.

"That man is a patriot. I probably wouldn't pick him to be my Sunday school teacher, but when it comes to being my president, and going toe to toe with Putin and Xi Jinping, when it comes to shutting down that border and stopping the flow of illegal drugs, he's the man for the job and I support him 1000%," Gaskill said.

A final Senate vote is scheduled for Thursday.

Contact Health Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org