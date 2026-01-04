Hoosiers on SNAP face new benefit restrictions

Indiana has instituted new policies for its supplemental nutrition assistance program, or SNAP.

Indiana is one of a handful of states instituting limits on what people can buy with their EBT cards - prohibiting the purchase of most sugary drinks and candy.

The policy change was first announced in April of 2025, part of a national push from Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to improve nutrition for Americans.

Indiana is one of nearly twenty other states that are pursuing the changes. States including Iowa and Nebraska, have also instituted the changes this month.

In a statement, Governor Mike Braun said Indiana was providing a model for other states.

“This is a common-sense change that will help Hoosiers live healthier lives. By working hand-in-hand with retailers, community organizations, and food banks, we’re ensuring this transition is smooth and effective. Indiana is proving that practical, collaborative solutions can make a real difference—and we hope other states will follow our lead," read the statement.

As part of the rollout, the state has held meetings with retailers and communicated changes to food banks and local organizations. Additionally, information has been posted at stores and state agencies.

