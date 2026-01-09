Hundreds rally in Indianapolis after fatal ICE shooting in Minneapolis

Several hundred people gathered at Monument Circle on a warm and windy Thursday evening in downtown Indianapolis to protest the killing of Renee Nicole Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in Minneapolis.

The fatal shooting of 37-year-old Good Wednesday morning sparked a wave of protests in Minnesota and other states. Much of the public outrage centers on Good being shot inside her vehicle during an encounter involving multiple officers, with bystander videos further leading to scrutiny over the agent's use of force. She is at least the fifth person killed in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

Vivian Deno, a history professor who attended the Indianapolis protest, said she doesn’t see evidence that violence against Good was needed.

"I think one thing that every person here shares, no matter where we are politically, no matter where we are socially, is that that video is outrageous, and it’s just one of many episodes that we’ve seen so far," Deno said.

“If they’re doing this in broad daylight, with witnesses, what do people think is happening in these detention centers — to the women and the children, to the elderly, to the infirm people who are not quite capable of giving consent? What do people think is happening there?” she added.

Zak Cassel / WFYI Protesters at Monument Circle on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

Others were also resolute about Good’s death.

Dave Tipton, an Indianapolis resident, attended the protest because he’s concerned about ICE’s actions in Minneapolis and across the country.

“The whole thing is just a sham. That’s not what happened. I mean, you know, she was totally innocent, and they murdered her in cold blood,” he said about Good. “There’s no question about it.”

President Donald Trump and other leaders in his administration such as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have said the officer in Minneapolis acted in self-defense. Noem’s department said he was justified in his use of force because Good "weaponized her vehicle."

Minnesota officials have disputed the federal government’s account of Good’s death.

Indiana Republican state leaders — including Gov. Mike Braun and Attorney General Todd Rokita — have welcomed federal immigration enforcement and enacted policies to support the efforts.

“Today in Minneapolis, brave ICE agents faced yet another violent attack from far-left radicals while simply trying to enforce our nation’s laws,” said Rokita on social media. “These kinds of dangerous incidents are fueled by Leftist leaders—like Governor Walz who recently compared ICE to ‘Trump's modern-day gestapo’ and sanctuary city policies under Mayor Frey that refuse cooperation with federal law enforcement.”

Braun has signed an executive order compelling state law enforcement agencies to cooperate with ICE, while Rokita sued Indianapolis Public Schools in November and threatened litigation against other entities that have refused to cooperate with ICE. Miami Correctional Facility, a state prison, now devotes some space to detaining immigrants. Many local law enforcement agencies have also signed 287(g) agreements with the federal agency.

Zak Cassel / WFYI Several hundred people gathered at Monument Circle in Indianapolis to protest ICE on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026.

Many at the protest opposed the Trump administration's immigration policies and the presence of ICE officers in the city and across the state.

Deno connected Good’s death to broader police violence and called for accountability.

“We have seen this time and again. We need ICE to be accountable, we need police on our streets to be accountable, and we need our elected officials to be accountable — and we’re not seeing that in this country right now,” she said.

Contact WFYI reporter Zak Cassel at zcassel@wfyi.org.