Child well-being rating improves for Indiana, but some trends remain 'worse'

Indiana’s children are faring better than they were a year ago, according to an annual review of child well-being. The State of the Child presentation at the Indiana Statehouse this week highlighted new data that examines youth outcomes including health, education, economic and family factors.

Indiana’s overall ranking rose from 27th to 25th this year, though some critical health and education metrics continue to trend in the wrong direction. The 32nd edition of the Kids Count data book compares Indiana to other states.

Indiana youth have historically lagged behind in health scores but the latest assessment finds some improvements. Indiana Youth Institute President Tami Silverman pointed to positive mental health metrics.

“The number of kids who report persistently being sad or hopeless decreased and it shifted in a good way by a significant margin,” said Silverman.

In 2024, 29.9% of students in grades 7 through 12 reported feeling persistently sad or hopeless for at least two consecutive weeks — a significant drop from the 35.7% of students reported in 2022.

The state’s education ranking jumped from 17th to 11th and highlights a growth in reading and graduation rates.

The report also identifies areas where youth outcomes are “worse” than past years.

Long-term data shows that 69% of Indiana fourth-graders were not proficient in reading in 2024, an increase from 66% in 2010.

Additionally, Indiana’s mortality rates for children and teens have worsened, rising from 29 deaths per 100,000 in 2019 to 34 in 2023 — a rate higher than the national average of 29. Youth suicide is among the top three causes of death for those aged 10 to 19 over the last decade.

Some information in the family and community section of the report is delayed because of a lag in census data. That category typically assesses a wide range of areas including the number of youth in foster homes, elevated lead levels and households without a vehicle. IYI plans an updated analysis in the coming months.

The 146-page data book includes county breakdowns of different metrics. Silverman said it is an important tool for local organizations that serve youth to determine where to direct resources.

“Do we need to lean in on homelessness or mental health or both or how do those things work together?” Silverman said, “The data can provide some validation for work that’s already being done and it can also be a spark for new ideas or forward momentum.”

The book finds the state has nearly 1.6 million children

Silverman says now is not the time to slow down but rather an opportunity for adult mentors to step up.

“The world is changing and so is the childhood experience. Through it all our children need people they can trust in their own lives,” said Silverman.

IYI will present the data across in a series of events throughout the state over the next few months.

Contact WFYI Managing City Editor Jill Sheridan at jsheridan@wfyi.org