Trump-aligned immigration bill would mandate cities, schools cooperate with ICE

Indiana Republican lawmakers say they are confident a sweeping immigration bill will make it to the governor’s desk this session. The move follows House amendments that further align the legislation with the Trump administration’s national deportation agenda.

Senate Bill 76 includes provisions that require schools, universities, public hospitals, local governments, police and sheriff offices to comply with federal immigration enforcement. It also requires businesses operating in the state to verify the legal status of their employees.

The Attorney General’s office would be empowered to enforce compliance.

State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Ft. Wayne), the bill’s author, said she supports the amended version and will vote to concur with the changes.

“I think we worked really well together in terms of getting this to a good place,” Brown said.

The bill is also known as the FAIRNESS Act: Fostering and Advancing Immigration Reforms Necessary to Ensure Safety and Security.

House lawmakers approved an overhaul of the bill last week. Key changes include annual inspections of county jails to verify compliance and a requirement for hospitals to document and report the identification provided by Medicaid recipients starting in 2027.

The bill also allows the attorney general to fine governmental bodies and public universities up to $10,000 for knowingly or intentionally restricting immigration enforcement.

Attorney General Todd Rokita signaled his support after the bill was amended to reflect the policies endorsed by President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan.

“It’s gonna get passed today. It should get passed today,” Rokita said Thursday. “If it doesn’t pass today, I think there’s gonna be a lot of explaining to do to the Hoosier taxpayer.”

Democrats proposed amendments to shield schools and hospitals from complying with federal immigration investigations.

Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said the bill takes a federal issue and turns it into a state responsibility.

“That state responsibility is putting right into the lap of our teachers, our nurses, our doctors, our principals, our school bus drivers, our lunch room workers, every single employee in these government entities are going to have to serve as an extension of a federal enforcement agent,” Yoder said.

She also warned the bill will lead to racial profiling.

Despite being scheduled for a final vote Thursday, the Senate adjourned for the week before taking action on the bill. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) said they ran out of time.

“We’re anxious to get to that bill and try and move it, but just too long a day today to get there,” Bray said.

Contact WFYI All Things Considered newscaster and reporter Samantha Horton at shorton@wfyi.org or on Signal at SamHorton.05