Fatal crashes prompt amendment that tightens commercial drivers licenses for immigrants

Indiana lawmakers want to follow the federal government’s crackdown on allowing immigrants to drive commercial trucks. The move comes after a series of fatal crashes in the state reached national headlines.

A proposed change to a bill before the Indiana legislature would more easily enable the state to remove the commercial driver license, or CDL, from drivers who no longer have the proper legal status, required documentation to have a CDL or “poses a risk to public safety.”

The change would align Indiana’s policies with new federal guidelines that are meant to better police who are issued the licenses.

The bill's proposed changes would also require all CDL drivers to provide proof of English language proficiency.

Senate Republicans said this requirement makes sense since most traffic signs are in English.

“I have witnessed too many times where individuals who are driving semi trucks, who are not paying attention, and I fear may not understand the English language plowing in and killing individuals who come at a standstill in traffic on I-70,” said Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute).

The amendments largely did not face pushback from Senate Democrats, except for Sen. Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis), who did speak on the English language portion saying he worries that it will run afoul of federal law.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said in a press statement that this move will help keep Indiana’s roadways safe.

“In addition to strengthening our CDL licensing process, Indiana will revoke the CDLs of drivers who are illegal immigrants and penalize companies who employee them,” Braun said. “Through strong enforcement we will keep our roads and highways safe."

Drivers who are found to be in violation could face a level six felony and $5,000 fine. Owners of trucking companies found to have employed the driver with an improper license could be fined $50,000 under the bill.

The state already has the power to revoke a license due to “public safety risk” reasons, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a press release. The new language in the bill now strengthens that power and makes revoking licenses for those with illegal work status mandatory, according to Rokita.

Non-U.S. citizens can be issued what is called a non-domiciled commercial driver’s license to operate large trucks if they qualify for one of the federal immigrant work visas.

This push by the Indiana legislature comes a week after a recent fatal crash involving a semi-truck in Hendricks County that killed Terry Schultz of Carmel on Feb. 18.

The man driving the semi-truck, Sukhdeep Singh, was detained by Indiana State Police at the scene for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to IndyStar.

Rob Hughes, a public affairs officer with ICE told WFYI that Singh was a “24-year old criminal illegal alien from India.” It’s unclear what kind of CDL, if any, Singh held at the time of the crash.

Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Department said their investigation into the crash is still ongoing and no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon. County and State Police said they could not answer any further questions surrounding Singh’s legal status or the status of his CDL due to federal law.

Another fatal truck crash in northeast Indiana that killed four on Feb. 3, has spurred lawmakers to crack down on the issuance of CDLs.

The bill’s original intent was only making slight changes to CDL requirements, and would lower the minimum age to get a driver’s license in Indiana to 16 years, instead of its current 16 years and 90 days.

The bill must pass one last vote in the Senate before it is sent back to the House to see if they agree with the changes.

The legislative session is expected to end by Feb. 27.

