Health officials warn spring break travelers about rise in measles

Spring break is now starting for local schools, and health departments throughout Indiana are warning about measles as residents plan to travel.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that causes high fever, cough, runny nose, and a red, splotchy rash. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes — and can linger in the air for up to two hours.

So far this year, nearly 1,000 confirmed measles cases have been reported across 26 states, including South Carolina, Florida and Utah. In 2025, Indiana reported at least 11 cases.

“Measles is one of the most contagious viruses known,” says Jason LeMaster, Administrator of the Hamilton County Health Department. “Spring break travel increases the likelihood of exposure, especially in crowded airports and vacation destinations. The best protection is to make sure you and your family are fully vaccinated before you go.”

The MMR vaccine is highly effective at preventing measles, mumps, and rubella. It’s typically given to children in two doses.

But vaccination rates have slipped. In 2024, only 91% of kindergarteners received the MMR vaccine — below both the national average and the 95% threshold needed to prevent outbreaks, according to a Johns Hopkins analysis.

Farrah Anderson is an investigative health reporter with WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. You can follow her on X at @farrahsoa or by email at fanderson@wfyi.org