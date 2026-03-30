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Spring Break, not government shutdown, leads to waits at Indianapolis Airport

WFYI Public Radio | By Benjamin Thorp
Published March 30, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
The Indianapolis International Airport ranked ranked the No. 1 medium-sized airport in North America in this year's J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Survey.
Indianapolis Airport Authority/Facebook
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Indianapolis Airport Authority
Indianapolis International Airport Officials said delays are more likely to be connected to Spring Break Travel than the government shutdown.

Long wait times are reported nationwide for passengers getting through airport security, but the Indianapolis International Airport said customers have only faced moderate wait times.

Indianapolis airport officials said visitors can expect a slight increase in wait times, but that has more to do with Spring Break travel than with the ongoing government shutdown. The NCAA Final Four tournament may also impact travelers.

The airport says the busiest days for passenger travel are anticipated to be weekends through April 13.

TSA agents have gone without pay as the partial government shutdown continues. A local union representative reported a half dozen agents quit earlier this month.

According to an Indianapolis Airport press release, it has seen 4-8% of staff call off compared with roughly 10% nationally.

“The Indianapolis Airport Authority remains in close communication with its TSA partners and continues to offer support as needed to ensure travelers have a smooth and pleasant experience at IND,” a spokesperson said.

President Trump signed a memo last week calling for TSA agents to be paid. Agents reportedly received some money Monday.

ICE enforcement agents have also been deployed at some airports across the country to help with long lines. Indianapolis airport officials say no ICE agents have been assigned to work there.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org
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Benjamin Thorp
Benjamin Thorp is a government reporter for WFYI. He previously worked as an enterprise health reporter for WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. Before coming to Indiana, Ben was a reporter for WCMU public radio in Michigan. His work has been heard on multiple national broadcasts, including All Things Considered and Morning Edition.
See stories by Benjamin Thorp