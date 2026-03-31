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Eli Lilly announces $7-billion merger, with eye on wakefulness drugs

WFYI Public Media | By Benjamin Thorp
Published March 31, 2026 at 2:39 PM EDT
This summer Eli Lilly will start bringing back employees that have been working from home for more than a year to its downtown Indianapolis headquarters.
Lauren Chapman
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IPB News File Photo
Eli Lilly announced plans for a $7-billion merger with Centessa, a biotech company specializing in wakefulness drugs aimed at treating Narcolepsy.

Eli Lilly announced Tuesday that it will acquire drug company Centessa for more than $7-billion.

The company specializes in drugs to treat daytime sleepiness and other neurological disorders.

Centessa is in the clinical stages of producing a new class of medicines to treat “impaired wakefulness” or narcolepsy.

A small portion of Americans suffer from narcolepsy, but the research could eventually be used to address sleepiness as a side effect of diseases like Alzheimer’s, which is a focus for Eli Lilly.

The biotech company Centessa has headquarters in Boston and London and does not yet have drugs on the market.

The deal nets Centessa $6.3 billion up front. If the U.S. ultimately approves Centessa’s drugs, Lilly will pay an additional $1.5 billion to the company.

Centessa shareholders still have to approve the merger. That move is not expected until later in the year.

A spokesperson with Eli Lilly declined to comment on this story.

Contact Government Reporter Benjamin Thorp at bthorp@wfyi.org
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Benjamin Thorp
Benjamin Thorp is an enterprise health reporter for WFYI and Side Effects Public Media. Before coming to Indiana, Ben was a reporter for WCMU public radio in Michigan. His work has been heard on multiple national broadcasts, including All Things Considered and Morning Edition.
See stories by Benjamin Thorp