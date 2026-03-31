Gas hits $4 a gallon across Indiana

Gas prices around the country are skyrocketing as the war with Iran continues. Across Indiana prices have crossed the 4 dollar mark in most major cities, averaging about 3.98 a gallon statewide.

Christina Griffiths is Manager of Public Affairs and Communications with Triple A Hoosier. She said the last time gas prices were this high was in 2022. She says while prices are considerably high right now, they often spike around this time of year.

"There’s two main reasons. One is that demand goes up as people start traveling for Spring Break,” Griffiths said, “And then there’s also that Summer Blend gasoline that’s more expensive to produce than the winter blend gasoline that refineries start making in the fall."

Summer-blend refers to a gas mixture that contains additives to help reduce evaporation during warmer months.

She said all factors aside, the price at the pump is starting to make a difference in people’s driving habits.

"I do think we’re at the point where people are starting to figure out, like, well this is getting really expensive,” Griffiths said, “We need to figure out how am I going to spend less on gas?"

While gas prices are difficult to predict, Griffiths recommends motorists have a plan before hitting the road, that includes routes that might be more fuel-efficient. She also advises people to research which gas stations offer the lowest prices along their routes, which may fluctuate.

Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org