Trump rails against "RINO loser" Republicans who blocked redistricting, endorses primary candidates

President Donald Trump this week issued a new slate of endorsements for Indiana Republican lawmakers — and some challengers — ahead of the primary election.

The move comes after Trump threatened to challenge Republicans who did not support the recent failed attempt to redraw Indiana's congressional maps. Trump has repeatedly used social media to endorse primary challengers and criticize Republicans who he said betrayed him.

"We're coming for you Bray," Trump posted of Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) in January. Bray, who does not face an election until 2028, leads the Senate and ultimately voted against redistricting.

Of the eight Republican senators who voted against redistricting and are up for reelection, Trump has issued support for all but one of their primary challengers.

Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) is the only senator from that group who hasn't seen a Trump endorsement.

In the latest round of endorsements, Trump backed Sen. Dan Dernulc's (R-Highland) challenger, Trevor De Vries, and Linda Rogers' (R-Granger) opponent, Brian Schmutzler.

In social media posts, Trump called each of the Republicans he's campaigning against a "RINO loser," throwing his support behind candidates who "WILL NOT LET YOU DOWN."

Other Trump endorsements included:

Rep. Jim Pressel (R-Rolling Prairie)

Rep. Craig Snow (R-Warsaw)

Rep. Jeff Thompson (R-Liztown)

Rep. Heath VanNaatter (R-Kokomo)

Rep. Beau Baird (R-Greencastle)

Rep. Bruce Borders (R-Jasonville)

Rep. Bob Heaton (R-Terre Haute)

Rep. Tony Isa (R-Angola)

Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn)

Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne)

Trump also reissued his endorsements of these primary challengers:

Bluffton City Councilman Blake Fiechter, opposing Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle)

Tracey Powell, opposing Sen. Jim Buck (R-Kokomo)

Paula Copenhaver, opposing Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette)

Brenda Wilson, opposing Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute)

Jeff Ellington, opposing Sen. Eric Bassler (R-Washington)

Rep. Michelle Davis (R-Whiteland), opposing Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus)

Trump also reendorsed the following lawmakers:

Sen. Tyler Johnson (R-Leo)

Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne)

Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette)

Sen. Mike Gaskill (R-Pendleton)

Sen. Scott Alexander (R-Muncie)

Sen. Jeff Raatz (R-Richmond)

Sen. Randy Maxwell (R-Guilford)

Sen. Chris Garten (R-Charlestown)

Sen. Gary Byrne (Byrneville)

Sen. Daryl Schmidt (R-Jasper)

Sen. Jim Tomes (R-Wadesville)

Advertising campaigns for Trump-backed candidates have also started to roll out in Indiana.

Indiana's primary is Tuesday, May 5.