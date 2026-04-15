Braun issues endorsements for lawmakers, including some who voted against redistricting

Gov. Mike Braun issued a number of endorsements for Indiana House races Tuesday.

In December, Braun joined President Donald Trump in threatening to back primary challenges against lawmakers who did not support redistricting.

But as part of Tuesday's endorsements, Braun lauded several House lawmakers who voted against the controversial effort .

“I’m very disappointed that a small group of misguided State Senators have partnered with Democrats to reject this opportunity to protect Hoosiers with fair maps and to reject the leadership of President Trump,” Braun tweeted after the Senate vote in December.

“Decisions like this carry political consequences,” he wrote.

Trump has made good on his threats, endorsing a primary opponent in all but one of the races against state senators up for reelection who voted against redistricting. He’s continued to voice displeasure with how Senate Republicans voted.

" We're after you Bray ," Trump posted of Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) in January. Bray, who does not face an election until 2028, leads the Indiana Senate and ultimately voted against redistricting.

But in issuing his own endorsements, Braun announced support for several House lawmakers who also opposed the effort to redraw Indiana’s congressional boundaries.

Braun tweeted support for Rep. Peggy Mayfield (R-Martinsville), Rep. Jennifer Meltzer (R-Shelbyville), and Rep. Greg Steuerwald (R-Avon). All three voted against redistricting in the House.

The similar-sounding endorsements of each lawmaker emphasized that each would help Braun in cutting taxes and making life more affordable.

“Peggy will stand strong with me to cut property taxes, make life more affordable, and defend family values,” Braun wrote in his endorsement of Mayfield . “Please vote for Peggy Mayfield on or before May 5th!”

Later that evening, Braun released endorsements for several Indiana State Senate races. His endorsements include several primary challengers to incumbent lawmakers who voted against redistricting in the Senate.

Like Trump, Braun endorsed seven of the eight primary challengers facing lawmakers who opposed redistricting and are up for reelection.

Those include:

Paula Copenhaver, challenging Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette)

Michelle Davis, challenging Sen. Greg Walker (R-Columbus)

Trevor De Vries, challenging Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland)

Black Fiechter, challenging Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle)

Tracey Powell, challenging Sen. James Buck (R-Kokomo)

Brenda Wilson, challenging Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute)

Brian Schmutzler, challenging Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger)

A spokesperson for the Governor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indiana will hold its primary election Tuesday, May 5th.