Rep. Jefferson Shreve faces challenge for second term in 6th Congressional District primary race

U.S. Rep. Jefferson Shreve faces a Republican primary challenger on May 5 as he seeks a second term representing Indiana's 6th Congressional District, while four Democrats compete for their party's nomination — including Cynthia "Cinde" Wirth, who lost to Shreve by more than 30 percentage points in the 2024 general election.

Shreve won the traditionally Republican seat in 2024 after incumbent Rep. Greg Pence did not seek reelection. He previously served on the Indianapolis City-County Council and ran unsuccessfully for Indianapolis mayor in 2023, losing to Democratic incumbent Joe Hogsett.

Candidates in both primaries have focused on affordability and healthcare.

Indiana's 6th Congressional District includes 11 counties across central and eastern Indiana. Its population is nearly 800,000 people.

WFYI contacted each campaign to ask why the candidate is running and what their priorities are. For candidates who did not respond, information was gathered from their campaign websites and social media. Candidate statements have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

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William Kory Amyx

Party: Democrat

Age: 47

Residence: McCordsville

Occupation: Senior admissions representative at Indiana Business College

Website: AmyxForCongress.com

Campaign message: "I'm running because working families in Indiana's 6th District deserve representation that listens first and delivers real solutions. I believe Washington needs more leaders who come from working-class backgrounds, who understand the pressures families are under, and who are focused on solving problems rather than repeating the same political playbook."

Top priorities: Amyx's top priorities include lowering the cost of living — particularly health care, housing, and education, protecting democracy and improving digital integrity, and supporting veterans and strengthening rural communities — including improved access to VA care, job transition programs, and investment in local infrastructure.

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Nick Baker

Party: Democrat

Age: 46

Residence: Indianapolis

Occupation: Attorney

Website: electnickbaker.com

Campaign message: "After seeing the incompetence in Washington and the erosion of the rule of law and thinking about my eight and nine year-old, it is time to get into this fight to re-establish representative government."

Top priorities: Baker said his top priorities include unity, balancing the budget, and completely overhauling American Healthcare.

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David Lawrence Boyd

Party: Democrat

Age: 41

Residence: Indianapolis

Occupation: Catastrophe insurance adjuster

Website: davidlboyd.com

Campaign message: "Hoosiers in the 6th District are struggling financially, and it has become more difficult for people to afford their mortgage, rent, groceries, utilities, healthcare, prescription drugs, and childcare. I will work to raise the federal minimum wage to $25 an hour, restore and increase subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, restore critical funding for Medicaid, and fully fund the combined trusts that administer Social Security benefits in order to ensure solvency."

Top priorities: Boyd's priorities include employment, healthcare, housing, food security and the overall lack of affordability. He said his background as a former federal employee will help him streamline real relief for Hoosiers.

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Sarah Janisse Brown

Party: Republican

Age: 49

Residence: Greenwood

Occupation: Author and entrepreneur

Website: VoteSarahBrown.com

Campaign message: "I am running for Congress because America's families face a deepening crisis. Our children are sicker than ever, education systems often fail them, and unchecked federal spending, waste, fraud and abuse have driven up taxes and national debt; stealing opportunity from our grandchildren. We must support law enforcement, remove dangerous criminals from our streets, and rebuild safe communities where families can thrive."

Top priorities: Brown's priorities include children's health, parental rights and expanding education choices tailored to each student. She also includes upholding constitutional freedoms, including the First and Second Amendments, and pro-life values, while limiting government overreach, reducing spending, lowering taxes, and eliminating waste.

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Jefferson Shreve

Party: Republican

Age: 60

Residence: Indianapolis

Occupation: U.S. House representative

Website: shreve.house.gov

Campaign message: Shreve's website states he champions policies that make life affordable, secure the border, support law enforcement, and defend American energy independence. He's gained seats on the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Top priorities: Shreve's priorities include the economy, energy, healthcare and veterans affairs.

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Cynthia "Cinde" Wirth

Party: Democrat

Age: 56

Residence: Columbus

Occupation: Small business owner

Website: wirth4congress.com

Campaign message: "I'm in this race to fight for a better life for Hoosiers. We need to hold our leaders accountable for their actions and make Congress work for the people."

Top priorities: Wirth's top priorities include supporting working families, strengthening public education, increasing access to Healthcare, and protecting the environment.

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Contact WFYI Morning Edition newscaster and reporter Barbara Anguiano at banguiano@wfyi.org